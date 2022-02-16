Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so level up your breakfasts with these crepe and waffle makers from Aldi.
The middle aisle of Aldi is filled with all sorts of goodies, and this week these breakfast must haves will only set you back £17.99 each.
Both are available to pre-order today with an estimated dispatch of February 20.
The Ambiano Crepe Maker has a 30cm non-stick cooking plate and includes a wooden spreader and spatula. It also features an adjustable temperature control to help your crepes come out perfect.
No-fuss crepes, sign us up! You can pre-order here.
The Ambiano Waffle Maker is another hassle free breakfast classic. It has an adjustable temperature control, non-stick cooking plate for easy cleaning, a cool-touch handle and a locking latch.
When not in use the waffle maker can be placed upright for easy storage.
You can make sweet or savoury waffles hassle free and take your brunch to the next level.
You can also pre-order this today, with an estimated dispatch of February 20.
