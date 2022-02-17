It always pays to be on your best behaviour when using Uber to get around so that it’s easier to get a ride in the future.

Uber launched in the UK in London in 2012.

Since then, the app has been used by passengers from more than 130 countries, with in excess of 28 million trips made to or from UK airports.

The app-based company uses a five-star rating system for drivers and passengers alike with one being the worst and five being the best.

It allows users to see the reputation of a driver/passenger before accepting each job/journey.

Uber has revealed how to see your ratings from drivers. (PA)

The cumulative rating is displayed next to your name in the app and the higher your rating, the more likely drivers are to give you a lift.

Now, for the first time the ride hailing app company is allowing users to see a breakdown of how many five, four, three, two and one star ratings they have.

How to see your Uber rating

To see your ratings broken down head to the uber website where you will be asked to provide your email and password.

A verification code will then be sent to your mobile, once you enter the code it will display your listings.

Drivers can also see their ratings from passengers.