The popular Hanging Egg Chair is back in stock at Aldi and customers can't wait to get their hands on it.
The chair is priced at £189.99 and is available to buy online and in stores from March 3, while stocks last.
This relaxing must-have seat is available in a stylish rattan design and comes complete with seriously comfortable cushions.
Designed for the outdoors, the chair is weather-resistant and perfect for having the most comfortable seat in the garden!
Shoppers can complete their garden with the Kamado BBQ and Wooden Mini Greenhouse.
The BBQ is priced at £399.99 and the greenhouse is £69.99.
The BBQ is available to buy now and has a unique ceramic construction and funky-egg-shaped design influenced by ancient Japan.
The greenhouse comes in both natural and grey wood and is available to buy online now.
Don't miss out on the Hanging Egg Chair available from 8am on March 3 here.
