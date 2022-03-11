Online review site TripAdvisor has released their list of the top ten UK destinations to visit this Spring.

Of course this year we can now finally leave the country to enjoy spring or summer but TripAdvisor found that 78% opt for a staycation in the UK between March and May.

The list was compiled based on a survey carried out by TripAdvisor with over 5,000 consumers taking part.

From Brighton to Llanberis in Gwynedd the list has some the UK's best towns and cities that are worth a visit whilst the flowers are out in full bloom.

See the full list of TripAdvisor best Springe destinations and start planning your getaway.

Cambridge. (TripAdvisor)

TripAdvisor's Spring Destinations in the UK:

In first place Brithdir in Gwynedd, Wales takes the crown thanks to its miles of fields and calm relaxing location.

Plus it's not too far from the Brecon Beacons National Park or Newport meaning it's perfect for those that want to explore Wales.

Close behind also is Gwybeed in Llanberis which is home to some breathtaking views that are not to be missed and based near the Snowdonia National Park.

In third place is Fulford in North Yorkshire, based near York the spot is a small village that is the perfect destination for a break away from the city and to breathe some fresh air.

Next is South Queensferry in Scotland with its fortune of historic sites including the Inchcol Abbey and Island it's a great spot to visit and to take all the impressive surroundings.

Following closely behind is Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria which holds some gorgeous scenes including small waterfalls and is located in the Eden district.

Manchester also takes a spot if you fancy some great nightlife with an array of spots and of course a fantastic shopping scene.

Brighton made the list. (TripAdvisor)

Oxford takes seventh space with the area's rich historic past and classical features, a visit to the spot will take you back in time.

Next is Cambridge which is also known for its history and impressive buildings, it has events all year round and is even more elegant come to Spring.

In the ninth spot is Brighton, with its sea views, cultural destinations, pier, and impressive shopping scene, Brighton is the perfect place to visit.

Rounding out the list is Glasgow in the tenth spot, from its array of cultural attractions, river views, vibrant nightlife and much, Glasgow is a great place to take a trip to this year.