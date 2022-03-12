Supermarkets (and furniture stores) across the UK are recalling a range of popular food items with customers being warned of possible health risks.
Ikea, Tesco, Co-op and Iceland are among the supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items bought in-store and return it to the point of sale.
Food allergies, incorrect packaging and choking hazards are among the reasons behind a number of product recalls.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.
Waitrose
Waitrose is recalling Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto with Basil because salmonella has been found in the product.
An 'important safety notice' has been displayed in all retail stores selling the product.
Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto with Basil
Product details:
- Pack size:145g
- Use by: 27 February 2022
Tesco
Tesco is recalling Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce because the crackling crumb sachet within the pack may contain Salmonella.
Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce (suitable for freezing)
Products details:
- Pack size: 425g
- Use by: 06 January 2022, 09 January 2022, 15 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 6 February 2022, 8 March 2022, 9 March 2022
IKEA
IKEA UK recalls frozen IKEA Huvudroll Vegetable Balls because some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.
Product details:
IKEA Huvudroll Vegetable Balls (frozen)
- Pack size: 1000g
- Best before: 26 October 2022
Snaffling Pig Pork Scratchings
Snaffling Pig is recalling its Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings after salmonella was found in the product.
The popular savoury snack is being recalled by Snaffling Pig because salmonella has been found in the product.
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product detailing advice on what to do if they’ve bought the product.
Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings
- Pack size: 45g
- Best before: 11 June 2022
Waitrose
Waitrose is recalling Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti and Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni because of undeclared pistachio (nuts).
This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to pistachio (nuts).
Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti
Product details:
- Pack size: 310g
- Use by: 20 February 2022 and 21 February 2022
- Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)
Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni
- Pack size: 300g
- Use by: 20 February 2022
- Allergens: Nuts (pistachio nut)
Holland and Barrett
Holland & Barrett is recalling its range of sesame seeds amid salmonella fears.
The high street chain is recalling its Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds because salmonella has been found in the product.
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product detailing advice on what to do if they’ve bought the product.
Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds
Product details:
- Pack size: 125g
- Best before: September 2022
Aldi
Aldi is recalling Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White and Dark Chocolates because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.
Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
Product details:
- Pack size: 160g
- Best before: All dates
- Allergens: Egg
Lidl
Lidl is recalling Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product.
Deluxe Stuffed Dates
Product details:
- Pack size: 240g
- Batch code: 21301/196
- Best before: 21 January 2022
Asda
Asda is recalling Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label. The error makes it a potental health risk.
Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka
Product details:
- Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)
- Best before: February 2023
Waitrose
Waitrose is recalling Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds because some packs contain hazelnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.
Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds
Product details:
- Pack size: 180g
- Best before: November 2022
- Allergens: Nuts (hazelnut)
Morrisons
Morrisons has issued an urgent recall over a it’s own brand chocolate-covered ice cream amid health fears.
Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled over fears it may contain pieces of plastic.
The Food Standards Agency issued the health warning over the dairy product stating “the possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat”.
Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream
Product details:
- Pack size: 360 (3 x 120ml)
- Best before: February 2023
Tesco
Tesco is recalling Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream and Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
Product details:
Jack’s 50% Reduced Fat Salad Cream
- Pack size: 450ml
- Batch code: All Batches
- Best before: June 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Tesco 50% Less Fat Salad Cream
- Pack size: 450ml
- Batch code: All Batches
- Best before: June 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Sainsbury's
SFC Wholesale Ltd is recalling The Original SFC Bargain Box as it contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The Original SFC Bargain Box
- Pack size:700g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 30th September 2022
- Allergens: Milk
