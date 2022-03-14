The most complained about supermarkets and fast-food chains have been revealed.
TripAdvisor and Trustpilot are great places to check before you visit anywhere, with a wealth of knowledge shared in their review sections.
Its fair to say if something has a lot of one-star reviews, it may be worth giving it a miss.
The most complained about supermarkets
MrQ analysed thousands of TripAdvisor and Trustpilot reviews of popular supermarket chains, to reveal which stores receive the most one-star reviews.
Asda takes the lead as the UK’s supermarket with the most negative reviews, with three of every four reviewers leaving one-star.
The top five was rounded out by M&S, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Iceland.
Waitrose was revealed to be the least complained about supermarket.
These are the most complained about supermarkets:
- Asda – 75% one-star reviews
- M&S – 73% one-star reviews
- Sainsbury’s - 71% one-star reviews
- Lidl - 67% one-star reviews
- Iceland - 62% one-star reviews
- Aldi - 62% one-star reviews
- Tesco - 60% one-star reviews
- Morrisons - 57% one-star reviews
- Waitrose - 52% one-star reviews
The most complained about fast food chains
MrQ also looked at fast food chains.
While many people may manage their expectations when visiting a fast-food chain, a large percentage of customers visiting some of the world’s most famous establishments were clearly very unhappy with their visit.
These were the five most complained about fast food chains:
- KFC - 79% one-star reviews
- Burger King - 74% one-star reviews
- Papa John’s - 73% one-star reviews
- McDonald’s - 72% one-star reviews
- Harry Ramsdens - 70% one-star reviews
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.