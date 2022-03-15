Aldi has announced that it is welcoming applications from Ukrainian refugees, subject to their eligibility for UK employment.
The supermarket has over 8000 roles available across its stores and has said it would welcome applicants from Ukrainian refugees.
Aldi has over 950 stores, where most of its vacancies are available, and 11 regional distribution centres serving all parts of the UK.
The vacancies include a wide range of roles such as Assistant Store Managers, Stock Assistants, Logistics Assistants as well as mother office-based administration roles.
The supermarket is in discussions with the government to find the best way to secure employment for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director, at Aldi UK said: “We stand by the people of Ukraine and want to offer employment opportunities for those seeking refuge in the UK. By working with the government, partners and other employers, we hope to help as many people as possible and provide much needed stability and security in their lives.”
