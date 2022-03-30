Nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced, and Sex Education has received multiple nods.

The hugely popular show returned to our screens in September for season 3 on Netflix, and it was a massive hit with fans.

Sex Education’s continued success has been recognised at this year’s Baftas.

South Wales Argus: Ncuti Gatwa has been nominated for a Bafta for his Sex Education performance. (PA)Ncuti Gatwa has been nominated for a Bafta for his Sex Education performance. (PA)

The show, and its cast, received five nominations for the 2022 Baftas.

Leading the way for the show are Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood.

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs in the series, has been nominated for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.

 

While Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, has been nominated for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme.

Behind the scenes, Unyararo Mapfumo has been nominated in the Emerging Talent: Fiction category, sponsored by Sara Putt Associates, for his directing on the show.

Oli Russell has been nominated in the Photography and Lighting: Fiction category, sponsored by Screenskills High-End Television Skills Fund.

 

And Lauren Evans received a nomination for her casting in the Scripted Casting category sponsored by Spotlight.

Comedian, presenter and star of The IT Crowd Richard Ayoade will host the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony for the third consecutive year as it returns to London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8.

The Bafta TV Craft Awards will take place on April 24.