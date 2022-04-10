Tesco are issuing a recall over fears one of its products may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket is recalling its Tesco Free From digestive biscuits as they may be unsafe to eat.

The recall impacts the 160g packet of biscuits with a best before date of March 2023.

If you have already purchased the biscuits, you should return them and not eat them.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Tesco is recalling the above product. Point of Sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.