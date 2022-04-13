Aldi shoppers have praised the supermarket for its £35 Specialbuy after following the advice of Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

The ITV finance expert offered tips on how to stay warm without turning the heating on as energy bills soar.

Millions of people across the UK have been left worried about affording household bills following the huge hike in energy costs this month.

The energy price cap increased by £693 per year to £1,971 for thousands of households default tariffs on 1 April - a 54 per cent increase.

Prepayment customers saw a bigger jump with their price cap going up by £708, from £1,309 to £2,017.

Martin suggested purchasing items like heated USB gloves and electric blankets, with the aim that people can heat themselves instead of their homes.

Now, Aldi shoppers have discovered a £35 Specialbuy that helps them use the Money Saving Expert’s advice.

Aldi shoppers praise £35 Specialbuy

Posting on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group, Barbara Mann shared a picture of a £35 heated throw with sleeves bought from Aldi.

She wrote: "After Martin Lewis recommendations for keeping warm and using electric blankets if you only need to be warm in one room...bingo. £35 Aldi."

The post has been commented on more than 5,000 times.

Responding, Emma Sherman said: "I have this and absolutely love it! It's amazing also for when I have a fibro flare up!"

Lisa Harrop said: "I bought this for my hubby in February I have used it a couple of times at night or when ill and it's really warm without being plugged in."

Unfortunately, the blankets are out of stock on the Aldi website, but you might be able to find one in the local store.