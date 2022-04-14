The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 14.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture, Equestrian clothing and bits for the home plus more.

So whether you’re looking to relax in the garden or upgrade your wardrobe, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Gardenline Lounge & Dining Set

Wind down this spring with the Gardenline Lounge & Dining Set.

Host friends and family with this garden furniture set that includes two ottomans and a rising coffee table.

Add it to your online shopping basket here for £649.99 via the Aldi website.

Modern Garden Furniture Coffee Set

If you’re looking for somewhere to sit while you wake yourself up with a coffee in the morning, Aldi has you covered.

This Modern Garden Furniture Coffee Set is available to pre-order for £379.99 via the Aldi website and you’ll get a table as well as a 2-seater sofa and two chairs.

Bamboo Style Rattan Bistro Set

Upgrade your garden with this Bamboo Style Rattan Bistro Set.

With a side table and two chairs, this could become your new favourite spot to relax.

It’s currently available to pre-order at a discounted price of £169.99, down from £189.99.

Equestrian clothing

(left) Ladies’ Brown Country Boots and (right) Ladies’ Equestrian Fleece Pullover (Aldi/Canva)

If you’re looking to add to your Equestrian attire, look no further.

These Ladies’ Brown Country Boots are available to pre-order for £44.99 and are lined with a padded insock.

Keep warm with this Ladies’ Equestrian Fleece Pullover, available to pre-order for £7.99 via the Aldi website.

Men’s Black Trekking Boots

Aldi also has black Trekking Boots for men and grey for women so if you plan to explore this Easter weekend, these could be ideal.

For up to 180 minutes, both pairs of boots are water-resistant. They’re available to pre-order for £19.99 each via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bathroom bits and clothing as well as plants, both indoor and outdoor, amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your home or garden, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Philips Series 1000 Electric Shaver

Treat yourself or a loved one to this Philips Series 1000 Electric Shaver.

It has a 40-minute run time and could be yours for £34.99 via the Lidl website.

Remington Ceramic Hair Straightener

Style your hair with the Remington Ceramic Hair Straightener this spring.

It takes just 15 seconds to heat up the straightener and after 60 minutes the straightener will automatically shut down for safety.

It’ll set you back £17.99 via the Lidl website.

Medisana Foot Spa

Take time out of your day to relax with this Medisana Foot Spa.

It comes with massage rollers and three attachments.

It’s available for £24.99 via the Lidl website.

Indoor and outdoor plants

If you’re looking to add some colour to your garden this spring, Lidl has your back.

There’s a variety of indoor and outdoor plants available including a 6 pack of Bedding Plants (£3.99 each) and a 6 pack of Upright Geraniums (£3.99 each).

(left) Spring Meadow Bouquet and (right) Easter Blooms Gift Bag (Lidl/Canva)

You’ll also find a range of Easter bouquets, perfect for treating yourself or a loved one this Easter.

The bouquets include Easter Blooms Gift Bag that’s available for £9.99 and the Spring Meadow Bouquet, available for £7.99.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Thursday, April 14 via the Lidl website here.