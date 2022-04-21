The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from the baby toddler event to garden must-haves.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 21.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you'll find a range of items amongst Aldi's Specialbuys including trikes and lawnmowers.

With the Doona Liki Trike available in this week's special buys, it has a sleek design that allows you to be safe and have fun. Plus, the small folding design makes it easy to travel and move and you can get it now for just £124.99 via Aldi.

Donna Liki Trike (Aldi)

If you're going traveling this summer with a young one then the Nuby Travel Booster Seat is perfect. With its lightweight and super easy use, it has three-point harness and safety straps to ensure you'll child is safe and you can get it for just £14.99 at Aldi.

The Nuby Rapid-Cool Flask Set will be your new favourite gadget, with its innovative way to cool down formula milk in just 2 minutes. And the portable bottle maker even comes with two small milk powder dispensers and a lid cleaning brush set so you can make sure its spotless. You can get the flask set now for £29.99 via Aldi.

Nuby Rapid-Cool Flask Set (Aldi)

If you've been on the hunt for a new lawnmower then you are in luck as the Ferrex Petrol Lawnmower is a steal. At just £199.99 you can have your garden looking perfect with its seven easy adjustable cutting heights with a soft-grip handle. You can buy the lawnmower now via Aldi.

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

This week in Lidl you can find all your bathroom essentials and all the DIY equipment you could possibly need without breaking the bank.

Remington T-Series Ultimate Precision Trimmer (Lidl)

With the Remington T-Series Ultimate Precision Trimmer on sale now and allows you to cordless shave and have a precise cut too. The trimmer is on sale now for just £24.99 instead of £74.99 via Lidl.

If you've been looking to update your tool's then Lidl has you covered with their endless options of Parkside tools.

Including the Parkside Double Bench Grinder which is ideal for grinding, sharpening, and much more. It's maintenance-free and includes protective hoods and large spark protection guards. You can get it now for just £21.99 from Lidl.

Parkside Metal Shelving Unit (Lidl)

The Parkside Metal Shelving Unit can be set vertically or horizontally and uses sturdy material that ensures it can hold heavy objects. The shelves are currently £39.99 but you can get two for £70 now at Lidl.