The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

It is quite often the case that those going in for their usual shopping might come out with an extra item or two.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, April 24.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week

Aldi specialbuys

Furniture might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Aldi's Specialbuys, but they have a few items this week that may perk your interest.

First of all, the Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat is a large and comfortable chair that comes with five matching cushions Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat (Aldi) Costing £249.99 on the Aldi website it would be ideal as a bit of outdoor seating for a patio or for a conservatory.

Plus, you can also get a Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair for £129.99 as an alternative bit of outdoor seating.

On its Aldi website page, it says: "This stunning piece of furniture includes a seat cushion and a waist cushion for that extra comfort whilst you unwind and enjoy the weather."

Moving away from outdoor seating Aldi has a couple of items from National Geographic if you fancy going for a hike or exploring.

Iit has a set of Walkie Talkies for £24.99 which has a range of around 6km in open space, along with a Compass for just £4.99 to help you on your route.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

Lidl's Middle Aisle this week is introducing new items relating to spring cleaning and children's toys.

The Vax Cordless Vacuum in action (Lidl)

On the household side of things, they have a whole range of different vacuums that are either cordless or handheld, including the Vax Blade 24V Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £99.99 and the Beldray Revo Hand-Held Vacuum Cleaner for £34.99.

Other useful household items you might need include a Silvercrest 6 Socket Extension Lead for £5.99, an Addis 40L Pedal Bin for £8.99 and a Curver 47L Laundry Basket for £6.99.

On the children's toys side of things, you could get a Spinmaster Monster Jam Truck for just £3.99, or if they are more into reading an Usborne 'See Inside Your Body' book for the same price.