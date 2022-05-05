The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from baby must haves to kitchen essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, May 5.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This week at Aldi you can expect everything from kitchen must-haves to baby must haves.

Ambiano-XXL-Air-Fryer (Aldi)

If you've been on the hunt for an air fryer but don't want to spend a fortune then the Ambiano XXL Air Fryer is perfect. For just £54.99 the air fryer gives you plenty of room to cook all you need, has a non-stick coating, and is easy to use. Get it now for £54.99 via Aldi.

Treat yourself to a new pan set with this Sage Ceramic Pan Set from Kirkton House. It comes with five pans, which are one milk pan, two frying pans, and two saucepans with lids. The luxurious set is a steal at just £49.99, get it now via Aldi.

Get organised with this Stroller Organiser with Raincover for just £7.99 that lets you tidy up your stroller. With room for two bottles, snacks, a phone pocket, and adjustable straps. Get it now via Aldi.

Black-Compact-Food-Processor (Aldi)

Try new recipes with this Ambiano Black Compact Food Processor that lets you save time and effort with its quick easy use. It features a reverse function to chop and mix with the same blade, it's ideal for making sauces or chopping items. Get it now for just £17.99 via Aldi.

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

This week in Lidl you can save some extra money on their underwear must haves and get some new garden furniture too.

Rattan Furniture. (Lidl)

Add to your garden this Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set that gives you four-piece of outdoor furniture. Including a sofa, chair, and table all made from a durable plastic brain in a rattan effect. Get it now for £199.99 via Lidl.

Become more eco-friendly and get this Parkside 300L Composter that minimises odours escaping and will create the best composter for your garden. Using a secure compost removal door, you can be assured that it's strong and won't break. Buy it now for £29.99 via Lidl.

If you're in need of some new vests then grab the Esmara Ladies’ Vest and get a pack of three for just £6.99. Choose from a range of colours and get the cotton-rich shirt now via Lidl.

Hammock (Lidl(

Get ready to relax in the summer sun with this Rocktrail Hammock for just £7.99. The large and comfortable hammock is made from sturdy and durable fabric and comes with strong cords and suspension loops. Get it now via Lidl.