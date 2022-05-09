More Kinder products have been recalled, with “do not eat” warnings being issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), due to a salmonella outbreak.
Ferrero is extending its precautionary recall of a selection of European labelled Kinder products manufactured at the Arlon factory in Belgium, which might be contaminated with Salmonella.
Investigations have found that some products, intended for the European market only and which have already been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, have been imported into the UK by UK importers not linked to Ferrero.
The new recall includes Kinder Maxi Mic Peluche, Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei, Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte, Kinder Surprise Fille, Kinder Happy Moments and more.
A spokesman from the FSA said: “Ferrero is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.
“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.
“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, please take them back to the store where you purchased the products and request a refund.”
Other recalls include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.
All previous recalls remain in place, and this latest action is in addition to them.
Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Pathogens and Food Safety (One Health) at UKHSA, added: “Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days.
“However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.
“Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.”
