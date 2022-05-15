The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, May 15.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture, DIY tools and health and beauty bits ideal for a pamper.

Fire King Large Pizza Oven

Fire King Large Pizza Oven (Aldi)

Host the summer party that all your family and friends will remember with this impressive Fire King Large Pizza Oven.

It comes complete with a pizza shovel, a slice holder and a pizza cutter as well as an ash brush so you can clean it ready for your next round of pizzas.

Buy it via the Aldi website for £599.99 here.

Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat

Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat (Aldi)

Get comfy in your garden this summer with the Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat.

It comes with cushions so you won’t need to worry about looking for the perfect ones.

Add it to your online shopping basket via the Aldi website for £249.99.

Natural Wooden Wishing Well Planter

Natural Wooden Wishing Well Planter (Aldi)

Add a touch of colour to your garden with this planter, ideal for planting flowers.

It’s also available in grey and it could be yours for £34.99 via the Aldi website.

Scheppach Petrol 45cc Chainsaw

Scheppach Petrol 45cc Chainsaw (Aldi)

If you’ve got a list of things to do in the garden, this Scheppach Petrol 45cc Chainsaw might come in handy.

It has a cutting length of 45cm and its system is easy to start.

Add it to your online shopping basket via the Aldi website for £99.99.

Scheppach 8” Circular Table Saw

Scheppach 8” Circular Table Saw (Aldi)

The table of this Scheppach 8” Circular Table Saw can be extended and tilted.

If it’s something you need to add to your tool collection, it’s available to buy for £89.99 via the Aldi website.

Health and beauty

Lacura Vanilla Honey Bath (Aldi)

Treat yourself to a relaxing bath with this Lacura Vanilla Honey Bath, available to buy for £5.99 via the Aldi website.

Why not treat yourself to not one but two new mascaras? This Lacura Volume Effect Mascara is ideal if you’re trying to achieve length and volume with your eyelashes and it’s available as a two pack and individually too.

Buy the two pack for £7.98 or the single pack for £3.99 via the Aldi website.

Lacura Volume Effect Mascara 2 Pack (Aldi)

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find kids toys as well as office essentials amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Florabest Kids’ Garden Swing Seat

Florabest Kids’ Garden Swing Seat (Lidl)

This colourful Florabest Kids’ Garden Swing Seat (£44.99) could help give your children a spot to relax after a day playing out in the garden.

The sun canopy can be adjusted to allow for shade to be created and it’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

You can find out more via the Lidl website.

Alternatively, this Livarno Home Kids’ Table & Chairs Set (£29.99) could be just what your kids need to wind down with some colouring or crafts.

Stunt Drone

Stunt Drone (Lidl)

Perfect for a clear summer’s day, this drone (£24.99) could keep the kids entertained for hours.

It can flip 360 degrees in all directions and it comes with a remote control with four channels.

You can find out more via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Height-Adjustable Desk (Lidl)

Give your office space a refresh with this Livarno Home Height-Adjustable Desk, available for £129.99.

Keep your desk space organised with this Wenko Bamboo Monitor Stand & Organiser. It could be yours for £14.99.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Sunday, May 8 via the Lidl website here.