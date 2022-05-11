Aldi is recalling two of its products over health fears in England, Scotland and Wales.

The supermarket is recalling its Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap and Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple because of the possible presence of salmonella in these products.

The affected wraps have best before dates of May 11 and May 12.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning customers not to eat the product.

The FSA said: “Aldi is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“Our advice to consumers If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.