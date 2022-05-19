Aldi has brought back its popular garden water feature just in time for summer 2022.

The major supermarket has been helping us upgrade our outdoor space for a while now with its highly sought-after egg chairs and top-rated garden furniture.

But if you're looking to make a splash this summer, the Gardenline Blue Water Feature is the only way to do it.

The popular water feature is available online and in stores from May 19 and here's how you can secure one for your lawn.

Gardenline Blue Water Feature. Credit: Aldi

How to buy Aldi's Gardenline Blue Water Feature

The stunning water feature is set to make a statement in your garden this summer.

It has been carefully crafted using glazed blue ceramic and steel, giving it the ultimate wow factor.

The three small bowls and a jug will help you create a relaxing atmosphere in any outdoor space from a garden to a patio or balcony.

The calming feature comes with an ABS low voltage water pump and a separate solar panel means it can only be used in direct sunlight only.

Powered by solar energy, the fountain is eco friendly with no operating costs.

Gardenline Grey Water Feature. Credit: Aldi

It comes with a three-year guarantee warranty and you can even pick one up in a sleek grey ceramic colour.

Aldi's Gardenline Water Feature is available for £59.99 each via the Aldi website from today (May 19) and is also be available for purchase in-store, but don't delay it's bound to sell quickly!

Pre-order your Aldi's Gardenline Water Feature via the Aldi website.