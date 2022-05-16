Fans of Aldi’s famous Kevin the Carrot don’t need to wait until Christmas this year to get a sneak peek into his whereabouts.

Like many across the UK, Kevin has been preparing for the Jubilee celebrations and has left his year long post-Christmas hiatus to return to Aldi shelves.

Available to pre-order online from May 22, and available in-stores from May 26, a patriotic Kevin the Carrot will be joined by a whole host of celebratory friends, including members of the royal family!

Available for just £3.99 each, the plush toys are also available in two bundle choices fit for a queen at £15.95 each.

(Aldi)

Kevin the Carrot returns to Aldi stores

Products will be available both online and in stores. However, the bundles are only available online.

The Christmas Kevin will be replaced with Regal Kevin, as shoppers can pick up themed versions of the toy such as Flag Waving Kevin and Union Jack Kevin who dons a stylish, patriotic suit.

His street-party ready wife Katie matches Kevin and sports an on-trend Union Jack dress, whilst the classic Queen’s Guard is the crowning jewel.

Not only will the velvety vegetable be back for the Jubilee celebrations, but Kevin will also be joined by a series of royally appointed friends, including The Queen herself.

Given a royal root vegetable makeover, The Queen is dressed in an iconic regal purple skirt suit and her signature coiffured hair is topped with a jewelled crown. She is accompanied by Prince Charles who dons his traditional medal adorned scarlet tunic.

(Aldi)

And before you ask, yes, the adored Corgis will also be available to purchase in a choice of brown or grey.

As with all Specialbuys, fans of the nation’s favourite root vegetable better act fast if they want to get their hands on the limited-edition toys, as once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Kevin toys will be available to pre order on the Aldi website from Sunday, May 22.