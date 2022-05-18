A chocolate bar is being recalled due to health concerns.

SP Wholesale is recalling its Wonka Bar because it contains undeclared almonds and peanuts, making the bars a possible health risk for anyone with allergy concerns.

The affected bars have a best before of June 30, 2023, and November 30, 2023.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) are advising anyone with allergies not to eat the bar.

The FSA said: “Action taken by the company SP Wholesale is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) and/or peanuts, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.