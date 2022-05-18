BBC Gavin & Stacey stars James Corden and Ruth Jones have broken their silence following the death of Fat Friends creator Kay Mellor.

A spokesperson for her TV production company Rollem Productions said on Tuesday that Mellor, who also wrote The syndicate and Band of Gold, had passed away, aged 71.

Creators of BBC hit show Gavin & Stacey, Corden and Jones, met on the show Fat Friends and have broken their silence following the tragic news.

James Corden pays tribute to Fat Friends creator Kay Mellor

Corden, who portrayed Jamie Rymer in the show paid tribute to his former colleague on Instagram thanking her for “changing his life”.

He said: "Kay Mellor sadly passed away today.

"She was the most generous, kind and loving person. An exceptionally gifted writer.

"She changed my life when she cast me in Fat Friends on ITV. She saw something in me that no one had before that point.

"She gave so many people their first chances. I have the fondest memories of being on set with her. She will be missed by so many.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time x"

Ruth Jones pays tribute to Kay Mellor

Gavin & Stacey co-writer Ruth Jones who also appeared in Fat Friends, also paid tribute to the former writer and actress who she dubbed “one of the greats”.

Ruth, who played Kelly Chadwick on the show, told the PA news agency: "I am completely shocked to hear the news of Kay's untimely death. Her contribution to British television was outstanding and I feel privileged to have worked with her.

"Such a down-to-earth, funny, big-hearted person whose brilliance lay in seeing the extraordinary in the day to day.

"She was a great mentor to me when I first started writing - and always hugely encouraging of new writers - a real testament to the idea of paying it forward.

"Her series Fat Friends was a massive turning point in my career and I will be eternally grateful to her for what she did for me.

"British television has lost one of its greats. Thank you Kay for all that you gave us. I cannot believe you've gone.

"My thoughts are with Anthony, Yvonne and Gaynor and all the family at this unconscionably sad time."