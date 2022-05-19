More Lidl lager is being recalled due to concerns of undeclared contents.

Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and sulphites due to undeclared sulphur dioxide in the bottles.

Previously, the supermarket had issued a recall for all bottles with a best before of October 16, but that has now been extended to all bottles with a best before of December 23.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Update: Lidl GB recalls Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% because of undeclared sulphur dioxide #FoodAllergy https://t.co/RW7zm1kwg3 pic.twitter.com/bjphag7z6M — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 18, 2022

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not drink it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further information, please contact Lidl GB Customer Services on 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.