Tickets for WWE’s Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff go on sale today.

The Principality Stadium, Cardiff, will play host to WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3, and you can secure your seat today.

This is everything you need to know in order to get your ticket.

BREAKING: For the first time in 30 years, WWE will bring a major stadium event to the United Kingdom at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales this September!







— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022

Hotel packages for WWE Clash at the Castle

Hotel packages and experiences are also now available for WWE's Clash at the Castle, including front row seats, meet & greets with WWE superstars, 2-night stays at luxury hotels in Cardiff, autograph signing sessions, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show party, and more.

You can buy your hotel package for the weekend via Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

General sale tickets will go live at midday from Ticketmaster.

Exclusive hotel packages for WWE Clash at the Castle, including tickets to the event and a hotel room in Cardiff, will also be available.

“The Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events.

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Vaughan Gething, minister for the economy, added: “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA

“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

While Mark Williams, the stadium manager at the Principality Stadium, said: “We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is a testament to the stadium's reputation as a world class venue.

“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."