With the Platinum Jubilee weekend coming up, you might be preparing your homes and gardens for the perfect celebrations with your loved ones.

Food ranges and decorations have already been introduced in shops to give you the inspiration to throw a party to remember.

But if you’re wondering how to dress for the occasion, Aldi has you covered with its Jubilee inspired beauty range and it’s available to pre-order today (May 22).

The range is set to arrive in stores from Thursday, May 26 but you can secure yours from Sunday, May 22.

Aldi Jubilee beauty products

Look the part in these Lacura Jubilee Face & Body Temporary Tattoos for just £1.

(Left) Lacura Jubilee Face & Body Temporary Tattoos and (right) Lacura Jubilee Nail Wraps (Aldi)

You can have fun with these temporary tattoos whether you choose to sport a Corgi or the Queen herself!

Lacura Jubilee Face Gems will give you some sparkle and they’re also available for just £1.

Lacura Jubilee Face Gems (Aldi)

If you’re looking to style your nails, look no further as Aldi has these Lacura Jubilee Nail Wraps waiting for you.

They’re available for just £1 and come in a variety of colours and patterns.

Aldi’s Jubilee inspired beauty range is available to pre-order now via the website.