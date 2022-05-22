Aldi’s popular egg chairs have had a grip on the nation ever since their first release.

Often sold out on the same day they are restocked, the supermarket has customers on the edge of their seats waiting for the next drop of the popular item.

Egg chairs have become the must have décor item of 2022, and often sell for upwards of £300.

However, Aldi’s are not only as stylish as premium brands but also available at just £189.99.

Egg chair with cover (Aldi)

So if you want to get your Aldi egg chair in time for summer, you’ll need to move fast.

You can purchase the chair alone for £189.99 or complete with a cover for £199.99. For both, there is an estimated dispatch date of June 17, so it won’t be long before you can joy a relaxing evening in your egg chair.

And if you’re looking for some other pieces to add to your garden this summer, then Aldi is the place to look.

(Aldi)

With stylish planters such as this wishing well, to BBQ’s that will have you cooking up the best grill as well as homemade pizzas!

If you fancy getting your hands on one of these items then head over to the Aldi website now.