People up and down the country will be preparing for a long weekend of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Stores have begun stocking Jubilee-themed foods, drinks and decorations all to help people enjoy the celebrations and throw the best garden parties.

With this in mind, Aldi has unveiled a brand new British themed craft beer range to help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Session IPA, Session Pale Ale (Aldi)

The four craft beers will cost just £1.69 each and will include a choice of a Session IPA, Session Pale Ale, a British Ale and a British Lager, all packaged in stylish limited-edition prints featuring Big Ben, a Tower of London Guard, Nelson on his Column, and the Queen’s corgis!

The beers will all be available to purchase in stores from Thursday, May 26.

The Session IPA is a light, crisp and refreshing tinny with a heroic image of Nelson’s Column, commemorating the Admiral’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar is sure to be a winner in the hot weather.

Meanwhile, the Session Pale Ale is an aromatic, citrusy sporting the Queen’s most prized possessions, her corgis, this is an ideal choice for an uplifting tipple for the bank holiday weekend.

British Lager, British Ale (Aldi)

Brewed with lager yeast and fermented at ale temperatures, the British Ale has a subtle toasted malt flavour blended with an undercurrent of citrus and tropical notes for a vibrant and fresh finish

The British Lager boasts a light, crisp and hoppy flavour, the perfect BBQ tipple.

Shoppers will need to move quickly to cheers with Aldi’s new beer because, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.