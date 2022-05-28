The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to pet essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, May 29.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all the summer must-haves from mini-fridges to a fire pizza oven.

Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair (Aldi)

Make your garden stand out with this Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair that will give you the ultimate relaxation. The stunning chair comes with a seat cushion and a waste cushion so you can get extra comfort. You can get it now for £129.99 via Aldi.

If you need some extra fridge space to keep all your drinks iced cool for the hot weather, then the Ambiano Mini Fridge is perfect. Made to not take up too much space, its features a 16-litre capacity, two removable shelves and one removable door shelf. You can get it now for £79.99 via Aldi.

Fire King Large Pizza Oven (Lidl)

Get a slice of the Italian lifestyle with this Fire King Large Pizza Oven that will let you make endless amounts of pizzas. Creating perfect wood-fried pizza from the comfort of your own home, the sturdy oven has a shelf and four wheels making it easy to use. You can get it now for £599.99 via Aldi.

Keep your garden leaf-free with the Ferrex Leaf Blower Battery & Charger. It makes the outdoor chores just that bit easier with its 40v cordless leaf blower and even has a 45 litre capacity too. You can get it now for £79.98 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle

This Sunday at Lidl you can get all your fitness needs and tidy up your bathroom too with their wide range of products.

Silvercrest Deep Tissue Massage Gun (Lidl)

Help your muscles relax with this Silvercrest Deep Tissue Massage Gun. Designed to create a targeted massage to activate and regenerate muscles, it has powerful trigger points and comes with four different heads. You can get it now via Lidl.

If you've been wanting to keep track of your steps then the Silvercrest Activity Tracker. Not only does it count steps, but its also records calories burnt, activity duration and sleeping pattern. You can get it now via Lidl.

Silvercrest Multi-Functional Hot Air Styler (Lidl)

Style your hair with endless options with the Silvercrest Multi-Functional Hot Air Styler. It comes with six attachments including a curling iron and vented brush, with a two heat speed setting to. You can get it for just £14.99 now.

Treat yourself with this HoMedics Facial Sauna that promises to leave your skin feeling healthy by opening pores for a clean finish. It has two speeds for steam and you can choose between two colours, with options for black or white. You can get it now for just £14.99 via Lidl.