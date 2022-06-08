Star of Doctor Who, John Barrowman has shared a video on his Twitter after being caught up in a fatal car accident in Berlin.

The incident is believed to have seen at least one person killed and eight others injured.

The actor, singer, and presented posted the video to reassure fans that he is okay but shaken.

Taking place near the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west region of the capital, police spokesperson Martin Dams said the suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained.

Update from the horrible situation in Berlin…We are ok. Jb pic.twitter.com/BsMXWP7Us0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

The former Dancing on Ice judge said he was told to sit by a tree for the time being in case another vehicle drove towards people.

With his voice shaking the Doctor Who and Torchwood star said: "So my friend Mikey Kay told us to sit by a tree just in case anything else happens because it’s something that’s between us and any other vehicles that might come.

"It’s really pretty bad guys, there’s… over where we are here there’s a lot of police, there’s a dead body in the middle of the road then over here there is all the emergency services that are trying to help victims and people."

Adding that they had dinner in a restaurant nearby the incident last night saying: "The car came down onto the pavement and has some onto the road over there, has hit somebody and then has gone down the road and has come back onto the pavement down that way and come back onto the pavement and gone through a bunch of people."

Walking to the Hotel.. pic.twitter.com/rqICLOyu4k — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

The 55-year-old also said that "The police presence is unbelievable, they are clearing out the area but it was cordoned off, I heard the bang and the crash when I.. we.. were in a store and we just saw the carnage.

"There are helicopters coming now to airlift people, so I’m gonna let you see this then I’ll get back to you."

In a later update on Twitter, Barrowman said that he had moved away from the incident and shared that there were hundreds of emergency services personnel in the area.