The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to pet essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, June 12.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all your BBQ needs and treat yourself to some new garden accessories too.

If you are in need of a new BBQ then grab the Kettle BBQ Trolley, which features a rubber wood chopping board and trolley for easy maneuvering. The easy-to-maintain BBQ has a large cooking area and prepping area so you don't have to worry about running back to the kitchen. You can get it now for £139.99 via Aldi.

Kettle BBQ Trolley (Aldi)

Aldi has the perfect gift for the BBQ chefs, with this Kirkton House BBQ Tools Gift Set that has everything you could need to cook some yummy food. Featuring a basting brush, six metal skewers, spatula, tong, cleaning brush, and a storage box it's easy to use and already orgainsed. You can get it now for £19.99 via Aldi.

Have endless amounts of fun with this Table Air Hockey Game that will make the whole family get involved. The motor-powered game doesn't take up to much space and comes with everything you need. You can get it now for just £14.99 via Aldi.

Gardenline Natural Step Planter (Aldi)

Let all your plants take centre stage with this Gardenline Natural Step Planter that you don't even need to build. You can display all you fabulous flowers indoors or outdoors and it will give your home an extra stylish touch. You can get it now for just £26.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can grab bargains on all your tech and fishing needs for a summer getaway.

Have good fast-speed internet across the whole house with this TP-Link Wifi Booster that brings wifi to all dead zones. Operating in 2.4 GHz band and 5GHz band it's quick and intelligent. You can get it now for just £19.99.

TP-Link Wifi Booster (lidl)

Treat yourself to some new headphones with these Silvercrest On-Ear Headphones that won't break the bank. The comfortable headphones are easily adjustable and foldable to save space too. You can get it now for £7.99 via Lidl.

If you are in need of a new fishing rod then the Paladin Fishing Rod Sets is perfect. It has a high-quality fishing carp combo, a free runner system, a soft-touch handle, and much more. You can get it now for £29.99 via Lidl.

Paladin Fishing Rod Sets (Lidl)

Catch all the fishes with the Crivit Fishing Net or Extendable Fishing Rod Rest. The lightweight and sturdy net has two folding arms and four detachable rod rests along with a screw retainer. You can get it now for just £14.99.