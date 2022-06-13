The American Emmy and Tony-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris will be joining Doctor Who for the 60th-anniversary special.

The comedian, known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser and a A Series of Unfortunate Events is currently filming scenes set to air in 2023.

Russell T Davies, Showrunner said “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?

"You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

The announcement comes after the showrunner teased the now infamous two hearts and a blue emoji ( box or diamond) that fans now associate with major news about the show.

Davies had previously used the symbols to reveal the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and the return of fan favourites David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Tenth Doctor and Donna.

Patrick Harris also joins newcomer Yasmin Finney, who is to take on the role of Rose.

You may recognise her for her role as Elle Argent in Netflix hit Heartstopper.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023, the BBC previously said.

He worked with Patrick Harris on hit Channel 4 mini-drama It’s A Sin, in which the American star portrayed Savile Row tailor Henry Coltrane.