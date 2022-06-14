Bargain supermarket Aldi has released a new £6.99 perfume that is inspired by the £285 bottle of Creed Aventus.

The new Aldi fragrance Lacura His Reign Eau De Parfum saves shoppers 98% making it a huge bargain.

The must-have perfume boasts a bold and refined scent that is sure to inspire confidence without having to break the bank.

It has light notes of blackcurrant, apple, and bergamot that flawlessly blend with herbal aromas of patchouli, Moroccan jasmine, and rose.

Plus, it has a base of musk, oak moss, and vanilla, and seeing it boasts a sophisticated flair.

Whereas the more expensive counterpart inspiration Creed Aventus is said to hold a woody and heady fragrance with notes of roses, jasmine blossom and patchouli and a base of oak moss, ambergris, and vanilla.

Designed in mind for Fathers Day, the new fragrance is a steal but if you want it, you'll have to be quick as it's in Aldi stores across the country now.

It comes after the brand's successful launch of perfume dupes inspired by Caroline Herra and Tom Ford.

Known for their perfect dupes of popular items, it seems Aldi are giving high end designers a run for their money with their expansion of beauty dupes.