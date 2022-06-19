Parents and guardians starting to shop around for good deals on school uniforms can rest easy and Aldi has announced its popular uniform range will be returning next month.
The sought-after collection will be available in an affordable bundle will be able to pre-order online from July 3 and will start popping up in stores from July 7, so parents have plenty of time to get stocked up before the September rush.
Costing just £5, the bundle will have all you need for the new school year. It includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and either trousers or a skirt.
It will be available in sizes 4 years to 12 years and parents and guardians can be confident that Aldi’s uniform will survive playground games and classroom fun thanks to its 150-day satisfaction guarantee.
The range offers the best value on the market, and this year sees Aldi continue its partnership with Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) to ensure its uniform is made with the highest quality, sustainably sourced cotton, making it the perfect choice for those looking to shop both consciously and economically.
The school uniform range will be available to pre-order from July 3 on the Aldi website.
