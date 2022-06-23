The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, June 23.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including health and beauty bits and garden and home upgrades ideal for summer plus more.

So if you’re looking forward to getting your home and garden summer ready, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Kettle BBQ Trolley

Make the most of the sun with this Kettle BBQ Trolley.

It’s ideal for the garden and with a chopping board, you can prepare your food all in one place.

The wheels mean you can easily move the BBQ to the best spot in your garden.

It could be yours for £139.99 via the Aldi website.

Adventuridge Camping Shelter

For when the warm weather gets too hot or well…more British, you’ll have some shelter meaning your camping trip doesn’t need to be spoiled.

It’s water resistant up to approximately 100cm and UV50+ protected making it a great addition to your camping set up.

Add it to your basket for £129.99 via the Aldi website.

Ambiano Smoothie Maker Set

This Ambiano Smoothie Maker Set makes smoothies and shakes as well as slushies and protein drinks so you won’t have to travel far for a tasty cold drink this summer.

With two 600ml bottles and two 300ml bottles, your kitchen is about to get a summer upgrade and so is your routine whether you’re off out for the day or taking a trip to the gym or to work.

It’s available for £25.99 via the Aldi website.

Stylideas Glow and Go Mirror

Take this mirror wherever you go this summer with its protective sleeve and stand that folds for when you put it away.

It also comes with a magnetic 10x magnifying mirror that attaches to the main mirror, ideal for getting a closer look at your face when you apply makeup or pluck your eyebrows.

The light is an added bonus and it can be charged using a Micro-USB charging cable.

Add it to your basket for £24.99 via the Aldi website.

Remington PROluxe Hair Straightener

With 9 temperature settings and a heat proof pouch, it could be a great addition to your beauty routine.

After 60 minutes, the straighteners automatically turn off for safety and they take just 10 seconds to heat up, perfect for your summer plans.

It could be yours for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find camping and travel bits plus a variety of plants amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your camping set up or add colour to your garden, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Rocktrail 4 Man Tent

Whether you’re camping for the first time or you’re more of an expert now, this Rocktrail 4 Man Tent could be just what you need for your camping trip.

For £79.99, you can spend some time away with friends and family this summer in the spacious tent that sleeps four people.

Find out more information via the Lidl website.

Crivit 30L Electric Cool Box

Transport your food easily with the Crivit 30L Electric Cool Box that has a carry handle that folds down.

Keep your lunch cool for £49.99 whether you’ve got a camping trip or a day out in the diary.

Find out more information via the Lidl website.

Indoor and outdoor plants

Add some colour to your garden this summer with Lidl’s selection of indoor and outdoor plants.

Whether you’re in need of a Garden Rose (£6.99) or you prefer Bougainvillea (£6.99), Lidl has you covered.

Take a look at the range of plants available when you visit your local Lidl from Thursday.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.