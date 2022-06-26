Ben & Jerry’s is recalling one of its ice creams over a packaging error which could lead to health risks.

The ice cream company is recalling a batch of its Ben & Jerry’s Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream.

The batch is being sold at Sainsbury’s and has the incorrect lid of Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream.

As a result, the product contains peanuts not mentioned on the lid, meaning it is a possible health risk for anyone allergic to peanuts.

Ben & Jerry’s recalls Ben & Jerry’s Moo-phoria Peanut Butter Cookie Dough because of undeclared peanuts #FoodAllergy https://t.co/jP3YBfLv9O pic.twitter.com/cXHUfHUn40 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 23, 2022

The affected batch has a best before date of April 2023.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Ben & Jerry’s is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Alternatively, you may wish to contact the Unilever UK Careline on 0800 146252 or email them at ukicare@unilever.com.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.