The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, June 30.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items among Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden and home upgrades as well as bits for your camping trip.

So if you’re looking forward to getting your home and garden summer ready or have a camping trip booked, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Anthracite Corner Sofa & Cover

Anthracite Corner Sofa & Cover (Aldi)

Upgrade your garden with this rattan sofa set this summer.

With cushions and a foot ottoman, you’ll be sure to enjoy a relaxing day in the garden.

When the sun goes down, you’ll be able to protect your sofa with the included cover.

It could be yours for £299.98 via the Aldi website.

Forest Bouncer Play Centre

Forest Bouncer Play Centre (Aldi)

Keep the kids entertained outside this summer with this impressive Play Centre.

Plastic balls and dart balls allow for hours of fun and plenty to do.

Add it to your basket for £349.99 via the Aldi website.

Alternatively, you can add a 12ft swimming pool to your garden for £109.99 or an 8ft trampoline for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Portable BBQ

Gardenline Portable BBQ (Aldi)

If you’re hoping to make your camping trip one to remember, this Portable BBQ could be just what you need.

Gather round and take it in turns to cook up some tasty grub while you’re away with loved ones.

It could be yours for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Adventuridge Portable Toilet

Adventuridge Portable Toilet (Aldi)

Add a touch of reassurance to your camping trip knowing that when you’ve got to go, you can go.

It’s easy to use and compact, ideal for packing in the car with the many camping essentials.

It’s available for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

If you’re looking for something to hold all your essentials, why not try the Adventuridge Folding Trolley? Foldable and complete with two bottle holders, this can be yours for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Electricals

Medion 15.6” Notebook (Aldi)

If you’re staying at home this summer and are trying to find some new electricals to keep you busy, look no further.

The Medion 15.6” Notebook could be the upgrade your laptop needs and it’s available for £529.99 via the Aldi website.

Or treat yourself to the Medion 65” UHD Smart TV, available for £449.99 via the Aldi website. Different sizes can be found online.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bits for your furry friend and bedding plus a variety of plants amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your pet’s surroundings or add colour to your garden, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

ZoofariDog Pool

ZoofariDog Pool (Lidl)

Keep your dog cool with this ZoofariDog Pool.

It’s easy to set up, doesn’t need to be inflated and can be yours for £29.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Zoofari Dog Bed with Sunshade

Zoofari Dog Bed with Sunshade (Lidl)

Another way to keep your four-legged friend cool on those warmer days is with the Zoofari Dog Bed with Sunshade.

It can be used inside or outside, has a removeable sun shade and it’s available for £19.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home TopCool Duvet

Livarno Home TopCool Duvet (Lidl)

It’s important we stay cool in the heat too and Lidl is offering duvets to help do just that.

It’s available in single, double and king sizes from £9.99.

Find out more about them via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.