Love Island has gripped the nation this year as millions tune in every night to see what the islanders have been up to.

If you’re watching at home and feeling sad about not living it up in Spain with the new intake of islanders not to worry as Aldi’s middle aisle has everything shoppers need to recreate the iconic Mallorca villa.

The supermarket’s range of top-quality summer favourites includes day beds, hanging egg chairs and a whole host of firepits.

For lounging about like our favourite islanders, Aldi’s Gardenline Wooden Garden Day Bed (£279.99) is perfect for catching rays and catching up with friends if you need to pull them for a chat! This versatile outdoor seating will create a comfy space either as a sofa or extended into a bed for the ultimate summer relaxation spot.

This Hanging Egg Chair with Cover (£299.99) is a fan favourite. Available in a stylish rattan design and complete with seriously comfortable cushions, the Hanging Egg Chair is the ideal way to switch off whilst also guaranteeing the best seat in (or out of) the house.

(Aldi)

For the sun seekers, Aldi’s online exclusive Gardenline Aluminium Sun Lounger (£79.99) will transform any garden into its own private beach club. Whether you’re wanting to top up a suntan or catch an afternoon siesta, with this classy lounger, customers can enjoy spending time in their garden so much that it’ll almost seem like Mallorca.

To add a touch of glamour to any garden space, choose from the luxury Gardenline Geometric Fire Pit (£79.99) or the Gardenline Square Fire Pit (£69.99).

For added fun and party vibes, impress guests with the stylishly sleek electric Patio Heater with Bluetooth Speaker (£119.99), which provides warmth, light and music as the sun goes down.

To create a romantic space capable of rivalling Love Island’s hideaway, Aldi’s four-person Spa Pool (£399.99) is a must have. Equipped with 135 air jets to soothe and relax; heated bubbles; an easy-to-use control panel; and with a 795L capacity, this bestseller is complete with a bundle of accessories including headrests, insulated and lockable cover, thermal ground cloth and a carry bag - it has everything you need for some well-deserved time out. The pool can be folded and stored away easily, ready to be brought out whenever shoppers fancy being transported into paradise.

Shop all these garden products and more on the Aldi website.