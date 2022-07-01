Starbucks has today (July 1) announced that they will be adding four new items to the menus for the summer season.

With the introduction of two brand new Frappuccinos, the Passionfruit Raspberry and the Banana Split.

The new Passionfruit Raspberry Frappuccino (£3.65) combines layers of passionfruit, raspberry and vanilla which you can sip one layer at a time or stir to blend for a tropical taste sensation.

And for those that fancy a coffee kick, the new Banana Split Frappuccino (£3.65) is a twist on the classic banana split, with layers of caramelised banana sauce, coffee and mocha and finished with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

Starbucks new Frappuccino's (Starbucks)

Plus, Starbucks has announced that there will be two new food items hitting branches too.

This will come in the form of the Mozzarella & Tomato Pizzetta and the Chorizo & Red Pepper Pizzetta.

The Mozzarella & Tomato Pizzetta (£5.19) is a pizza base topped with tomato, mozzarella, tomato sauce, cheddar cheese and parsley.

Or if you prefer a more meaty taste, there's the Chorizo & Red Pepper Pizzetta (£5.19) made with pizza base, smoky red pepper, tomato and chilli sauce layerd with chorizo, cheddar cheese and mozzarella.

The new items will be available in Starbucks across the country from July 7 and will also be available via Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEats.