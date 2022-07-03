The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, July 3.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all your summer must-haves and new garden tools too.

Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub (Aldi)

Sit back and relax this summer in the Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub which is Aldi's best-selling Hot Tub. Equipped with 135 air jets, it soothes and relaxes with its heated bubbles, headrests, and thermal cloth. It comes with three-year warranty so you can have peace of mind and you can get it now for £399.99 via Aldi.

Keep your garden looking its best with the Ferrex Electric Tiller that is light and easy to transport. The powerful tiller is great for maneuvering around your garden and gives comfort for grip as you cultivate borders, beds, vegetable patches and narrow rows between perennials. You can get it now for £74.99 via Aldi.

Patio Heater With Bluetooth Speaker (Aldi)

Enjoy the long days and late nights with the Patio Heater With Bluetooth Speaker that's great for parties. The stylish design means it takes up no space and the powerful heater will keep you hot all night long, blue the Bluetooth speaker will let you stream your music wirelessly. And it even has an LED light too, you can get it now for £119.99 via Aldi.

Make gardening easy with the Gardenline Potting Bench Natural is both stylish and functional. The weatherproof bench is made from FSC-certified wood and is simple to assemble. Featuring two drawers and a lower shelf for extra storage it's perfect for any green-fingered folk. You can get it now for £34.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend in Lidl you can grab all your kitchen essentials including ice makers, kettles, and much more.

Silvercrest Ice Maker (Lidl)

Stay cool all summer long with the Silvercrest Ice Maker that makes ice cubes in minutes. You can choose from two ice cube sizes, with the ability to make nice large cubes in 9 minutes. It includes an ice scoop, is easy to operate and has an integrated 2.1L water tank. You can get it now for £89.99 via Lidl.

Same some time with the Silvercrest Kitchen Tools Mini Chopper that makes cooking easy peasy. Suitable for vegetables, herbs, onions nuts and more it can even make crushed ice. The turbo boost button makes it quick and powerful whilst being easy to operate. You can get it now for just £9.99 via Lidl.

Silvercrest Glass Kettle. (Lidl)

Have endless amounts of hot drinks with the Silvercrest Glass Kettle. The LED lights change colour as the kettle warms up and automatically switch of when empty. It comes with a three-year warranty and you can get it now for just £19.99 via Lidl.

Enjoy non-stop smoothies and milkshakes with the Kenwood 2L Blender that is perfect for large families. Coming with a 2L sized jug it is versatile for every kitchen and has three speeds and pulse function for extra texture. The removable filler cap makes it safe to add extra ingredients and easy to clean. You can get it now for £34.99 via Lidl.