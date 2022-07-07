The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, July 7.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items among Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden upgrades and school uniform as well as toys for your little ones.

So if you’re looking forward to getting your garden summer ready or need to get your children kitted out for the school year, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Gardenline Rope Effect Furniture Set

Add this furniture set to your garden so you can relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Complete with a table, two-seater sofa and two chairs as well as cushions, you’ll be able to make memories outside with loved ones this summer.

For £399.99, you can add it to your basket via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Topiary Trio

Make a statement in your garden this summer with the Topiary Trio.

It’s ideal for filling an empty space in your garden and since it's weather and UV resistant, you can admire it all year round.

It’s available for £29.99 and can be yours via the Aldi website.

Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cover

Take time out for yourself this summer and relax in this Large Hanging Egg Chair.

When you’re not using it, you’ll be able to keep it dry with the cover that’s water repellent.

Add it to your basket for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Tripod Fire Pit

Stay warm as you watch the sun go down either from your own garden or a picnic spot with this fire pit.

The tray (included) means you can cook your food on it, making it ideal for camping too.

It can be yours for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

School uniform from Aldi

Whether you’re looking for girls' shoes, skirts or pinafore dresses, Aldi’s Specialbuys has it all.

The supermarket also has uniform for boys, including shoes and trainers.

The website says that some more uniform is expected to enter stores soon including trousers for both girls and boys priced at just £1.75 per pair and packs of shirts starting at £1.75 too.

Sweatshirts are also coming soon and will cost just £1.50.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find garden equipment and camping bits amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to tick those garden jobs off the to do list or add to your camping gear, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Parkside 32cm 1300W Electric Lawnmower

This lightweight lawnmower could be just what you need to keep the garden in shape this summer and beyond.

It comes with a 30L box that’s easy to remove when it’s time to empty the grass and it’ll set you back £59.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Pressure Washer

If your garden needs a clean, this pressure washer can help to freshen up your patio and you can get more out of it by cleaning your car and more.

It has three options for spraying and can be yours for £79.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Rocktrail 4 Person Tent

Whether you’re an expert or a complete novice when it comes to camping, this four person tent is ready for the adventure.

It comes with tent pegs and guy ropes and an instruction manual so if you do get stuck, they’re there to help.

You can make it yours for £39.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.