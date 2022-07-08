The Met Office has revealed the exact date temperatures will soar as Brits braced for scorching temperatures this weekend.

It comes amid reports of a sizzling nine-day heatwave this month.

The sweltering heatwave will begin this weekend, according to forecasters, with highs of 27C expected in the UK.

Met Office issue update on July heatwave

The Met Office said: "From Friday and over the weekend temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius for many.

"The situation remains the same into the start of next week, which means further dry and sunny weather and temperatures climbing higher during Monday and Tuesday, likely peaking on Tuesday with temperatures possible in the low 30s Celsius in part of England and Wales, and high 20s elsewhere."

Met Office meteorologist, Alex Deakin added: “The strong July sunshine plus the high pressure squishing the air means that temperatures will be building through Sunday and Monday, likely to be over 30 Celsius and perhaps going up a notch further by the time we get to Tuesday.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “We’re at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales, that could last for much of next week. In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week. Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny.”

The Met Office said it expects the heatwave criteria to be met in some locations from this weekend and early next week.