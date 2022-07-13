Nintendo has issued a warning to Switch gamers as the Met Office extends its heat warning across the UK.

The rare “amber” warning for exceptionally high temperatures, posing a potential risk to life, was first issued to cover Sunday and has now been updated to include the whole of Monday.

Temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s, with a 30% chance of seeing the hottest day on record for the UK, beating the existing high of 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019.

Scientists warn that current heatwaves have been made hotter, longer and more frequent by climate change.

The extreme temperatures are having an impact on homes, transport and services.

The UK must adapt to a future of more intense heatwaves, with new homes built to cope with higher temperatures, more green areas in cities, and measures such as external shading and insulation fitted to existing properties, experts said.

Households are being urged to save water as the temperatures push up demand after months of dry weather in some areas.

Water companies say they are are not yet planning to bring in restrictions such as hosepipe bans, but some are warning that groundwater and reservoir supplies are lower than average following low rainfall this year.

Nintendo issues warning to gamers amid UK heatwave

And now it seems even gamers will be affected.

Nintendo posted a warning to the company's Customer Service Twitter account.

"If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high," Nintendo wrote. "Please use in the place of 5 to 35C. Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Make the air around the intake and exhaust ports better.

"If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, it may sleep automatically to protect the main unit.”

Nintendo added: "When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch Dock in a location that does not retain heat.

"If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake / exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit."