Music legend Sir Tom Jones has hit out at claims he collapsed on stage during a live performance as medics rushed to support him.

The 82-year-old had to pull out of a concert in Budapest as part of his Surrounded by Time tour.

Amid reports he “collapsed” on stage the It’s Not Unusual singer dismissed the reports as “pure rumour” on social media.

Tom Jones issues health update after cancelling show

A health update on his social media accounts in the early hours of Wednesday said he had woken up on Tuesday morning with an “uncomfortable throat”.

Later in the day he was diagnosed with viral laryngitis, but made clear that he did not collapse "anywhere at any time".

The statement said: "Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat. A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

"I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.

"Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern."

He signed off the message with “TJ”.

His Surrounded By Time tour has seen him visit cities such as Amsterdam, Denmark and Madrid, and he is due to perform nearly 20 more dates this summer, including a handful in the UK.