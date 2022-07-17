The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, July 17.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all your summer must-haves and fun summer toys too.

Ambiano Mini Fridge. (Aldi)

Keep all your snacks and drinks extra cool with the Ambiano Mini Fridge. Perfect for small kitchens and table tops, this extra fridge space works great for a secret snack stash. It features a 16-litre capacity plus is compact and very versatile. And you can get it now for £79.99 via Aldi.

Let the little ones enjoy fun in the sun with the Intex Rainbow Spray Pool. The perfect way to set up your own water park in the back garden, this colour pool has a built-in water sprayer that is easy to connect to the garden hose. And you can get it now for £14.99 via Aldi.

Portable Hammock with Stand (Aldi)

Relax wherever you please with the Portable Hammock with Stand that is easy to build. Featuring an integrated drinks holder, removable pillow and a magazine holder, you can catch the summer rays in peace on this comfortable hammock. And you can get it now for £44.99 via Aldi.

Spend hours in the sea exploring all that you can with the Crane Stand-Up Paddle Board that's perfect for both beginners and more experienced paddleboarders. At 10ft, it's easy to transport thanks to its inflatable design and it's a fun way to exercise too. You can get it now for £199.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can grab all the BBQ must-haves and some extra kitchen gadgets too.

Grillmeister Cast Iron Griddle (Lidl)

Become the master of the grill with the Grillmeister Cast Iron Griddle that can be used on a barbecue or over an open fire. Made from durable cast iron it's ideal for cooking steaks, seafood, sliced vegetables and more. And even better there's no need to season with oil and you can get it now for £17.99 via Lidl.

Gain a new cooking skill and make your own perfect pasta with the Ernesto Pasta Machine. This timeless piece of equipment includes three different rollers that make spaghetti, fettuccine and lasagne sheets. Plus you can choose from seven different levels of dough thickness. You can get it now for £17.99 via Lidl.

Grillmeister BBQ Pizza Box (Lidl)

Have endless amounts of Pizza with the Grillmeister BBQ Pizza Box at Lidl. Ideal for crispy pizzas or a fresh baguette, it has a removable pizza stone with an integrated thermostat for easy temperature control. Plus it's suitable for gas and charcoal barbecues and makes great pizzas. You can get it now for £39.99 via Lidl.

Get a new slick and stylish kettle with the Silvercrest Kettle in a choice of grey or white. Designed with wood effect details, it has a boil dry protection and a high-quality stainless encapsulated base with concealed heating elements. And you can get it now for £22.99 via Lidl.