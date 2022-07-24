The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from children's toys to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, July 24.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can treat the kids to some new toys of their favourite characters from Harry Potter to Disney and you can find some DIY must-haves too.

Lightyear Sox Interactive Pet Toy (Aldi)

Get a furry fuss-free friend with the Lightyear Sox Interactive Pet Toy by Disney. Sox is Buzz Lightyears' best companion and the adorable interactive toy is perfect for anyone that loves the Toy Story franchise. Plus it's super cuddly and you can get it now for £22.99 via Aldi.

Treat the little astronaut in your life to the Lightyear XL-07 Spacecraft from the hit Disney film 'Lightyear'. This toy will let their imaginations run wild as they imagine going to hyperspace as they embark on an unlimited space adventure with the Buzz Lightyear. You can get it now for £9.99 via Aldi.

Chainsaw 20/40V Battery & Charger (Aldi)

If you're in need of some new tools then Aldi has some great bargains for you with the Chainsaw 20/40V Battery & Charger at the top of the list. You'll be able to tame your garden, cut back bushes, and trim trees to have the perfect garden with this premium chainsaw. You can get it now for £101.97 via Aldi.

Keep the lawn looking its best with the Ferrex Cordless Lawn Mower. The battery-operated tool is hassle-free with a 45 litres collection box and makes cutting grass easy peasy. You can get it now for just £99.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can grab all must-have toys from Lego to remote control cars.

The Batman LEGO set. (Lidl)

If you have someone in your life that loves Lego then look no further as Lidl has three sets to choose from. With the choice of Frozen, Batman or Fantasy Forest creatures to choose from. The suitable age does depend on the product but you can get them now for £11.99 per set via Lidl.

Store your Lego in one handy space with the Lego Storage Brick that comes in a range of colours. The box keeps the traditional look of a Lego square and is the perfect way to brighten up any room. You can buy a set of two now for £22.99.

Playtive Remote Controlled Car (Lidl)

Have hours of fun with the Playtive Remote Controlled Car that has a powerful electric motor for speed. Plus it can even be driven upside down. The remote control has a 30-metre range with a three-year warranty. You can get it now for £17.99 via Lidl.

Run around the garden enjoying some fun with the Nerf Super Soakers with a choice of the Torrent or Piranha. The Torrent creates vertical floods so you can soak your opponents. Whilst the Piranha is great for surprise attacks with its compact design. You can get them for £6.99 each now via Lidl.