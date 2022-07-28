The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, July 28.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items among Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden upgrades and school uniform as well as travel bits.

Gardenline Rope Effect Furniture Set

Add a cosy corner to your garden with this Gardenline Rope Effect Furniture Set.

Complete with a two-seater sofa, table, two chairs and seta and back cushions, you’ll be able to relax in your garden this summer.

It’s available for £399.99 via the Aldi website.

Hot Tub & Speaker Accessory Bundle

Chill out and know that you have all the things you need to make your hot tub last as you’ll find a maintenance kit and chemical set included.

There’s even a speaker so you can listen to your favourite music.

Add it to your basket for the discounted price of £386.94, down from £486.94 via the Aldi website.

Large Full Length Window Mirror

It’s not just your garden that can be shown the love this summer.

Upgrade any indoor space with this Large Full Length Window Mirror.

It’s ideal for filling an empty space or perfecting your selfie game and can be yours for £64.99 via the Aldi website.

Black Ultra Light Cabin Suitcase

If you’ve got travel plans this summer then this Black Ultra Light Cabin Suitcase could come in handy.

With four 360 degree wheels and plenty of pockets, this suitcase could be just what you need whether you’re taking a trip abroad or ready to enjoy a staycation.

Make it yours for £24.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find outdoor activity equipment and school uniform amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Mistral Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Add a touch of fun to your trip outside with this Mistral Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board.

The inflatable paddle board comes complete with all the essentials for your outing so beginners won’t need to worry about choosing the right accessories.

It’s available for £199.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Bestway Fast Set Fill & Rise Pool

While the recent heatwave is over and the less summery weather is here, there’s nothing like being prepared for the next period of hot weather.

Adding this pool to your garden will mean you can enjoy hours of fun with all the family.

It can be yours for £54.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

School uniform at Lidl

You can also find a range of school uniform clothing items in the middle aisle from Thursday.

The range includes a sweatshirt (£1.50), school trousers (£1.75), school shirts (£2.49 for a 2 pack) plus more.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.