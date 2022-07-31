The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from children's toys to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, July 31.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can treat the kids to some DIY must-haves and some new kitchen gadgets too.

Ambiano Black Compact Food Processor (Aldi)

If you love to cook but don't have a lot of time, then this time saver gadget is perfect. The Ambiano Black Compact Food Processor makes everything quick and easy. It comes with a chopping blade and has a reverse function so you can chop and mix with the same blade. You can get it now for £17.99 via Aldi.

For the DIY fans or those who are looking for a new tool then look no further as the 14.4V Li-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill is a must. The versatile tool is suitable across a variety of materials for drilling and screwdriving. Plus, it can even handle masonry with the hammer setting. It even has two variable speeds with a LED working light and a keyless chuck. You can get it now for £32.99 via Aldi.

Ambiano Popcorn Maker (Aldi)

Movie nights just got better with the Ambiano Popcorn Maker that brings the cinema experience to your home. The smart tool uses hot-air circulation with no need for oils or fats. It even comes with a measuring scoop and bowl and takes just minutes. Get it now for just £19.99 via Aldi.

Whether you've got some wood that needs to be chopped or fancy trying out some chainsaw cutting art, the Scheppach Petrol 45cc Chainsaw is perfect. With stroke petrol engine it makes those tough jobs easy peasy and has a 45cm cutting length and easy start system. You can get it now for £99.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can update your bathroom and bedroom with their new essentials.

Livarno Home Shower Head with Hose (Lidl)

If you want to make your bathroom an extra touch of style then the Livarno Home Shower Head with Hose is a must. In a choice of black or silver, it's great for relaxing and refreshing with a button that makes switching spray patterns easy. There are three spray patterns, rain, sauna and massage and you can get the shower head for just £9.99 via Lidl now.

If you're in need for a new duvet and struggle sleeping in the heat then look no further as the Silentnight 4.5 Tog Duvet - King Size is perfect. It keeps you cool with its breathable lightweight filling and light fibres that allow heat and humidity to escape. And you can get it now for £17.99 from Lidl.

Silvercrest Sensor Foam Soap Dispenser. (Lidl)

Lidl has a must for bathrooms with the new Silvercrest Sensor Foam Soap Dispenser. The smart tech has a motion sensor for hygienic, touch-free use. Plus, it is sustainable, with cost-effective foam made by mixing liquid soap with water. You can get it now for just £9.99 via Lidl.

Make your whole bed cool with the Silentnight Pillow Pair that is made for those hot summer nights. Using breathable lightweight filling, light fibres and soft touch to keep temperatures cool. They are machine washable and hypoallergenic and you can get them now for £9.99 via Lidl.