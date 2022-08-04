The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, August 4.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including kids toys and bits for your home plus more.

Kids’ Wooden Table and Chairs Set

Help your little ones create their own space with this Kids’ Wooden Table and Chairs Set.

Whether they like doing crafts, colouring with their favourite pencils or they want to sit at the table to watch TV, this is ideal for their bedroom or playroom.

The set comes with one table and two chairs with a rabbit ears design and it can be yours for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Pirate Ship Water Play Centre

Continue the fun outside with this Pirate Ship Water Play Centre.

Perfect for enjoying the summer sun during the school holidays, it even comes with inflatable toys as well as games so they can enjoy being in the garden.

Add it to your basket for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

Hey Duggee Mini Mud Kitchen

Also for the kids is this Hey Duggee Mini Mud Kitchen, a space where they can make mud pies and make their own menu using the chalkboard.

The mud kitchen comes with three utensils so your little one will be making mud pies in no time. A Peppa Pig Mini Mud Kitchen is also available.

Make it yours for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Portable Outdoor Tower Heater

Autumn is approaching but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to stop enjoying sitting out in your garden.

This Portable Outdoor Tower Heater could be just what you need as it heats up instantly and with its carry handle, you can find the perfect spot for it in your garden.

Add it to your shopping basket for £79.99 via the Aldi website.

Easy Home Mini-Vacuum Cleaner

Keep the home tidy with this Easy Home Mini-Vacuum Cleaner that runs on rechargeable batteries.

It’s available in three colours – white, matte and rose gold although the rose gold one is currently out of stock online.

It can be yours for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find DIY tools and bits for your car amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside Inverter Welder

If your weekend plans involve a bit of DIY, this Parkside Inverter Welder could come in handy.

It has three functions, two welding processes and it’s available for £149.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Car Accessories

Upgrade your car’s interior with these accessories.

These Ultimate Speed Car Seat Covers come in a pack of 14 in various sizes for £15.99 while the Ultimate Speed Steering Wheel Cover & Seat Belt Pad Set is available in a three pack for £6.99.

Find out more about them via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.