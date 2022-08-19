Tesco has issued a 'do not eat' warning and is recalling one of its products due to undeclared milk which could cause a possible health risk to customers.

The supermarket’s Mixed Fruit and Nut contains milk which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco is recalling product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Tesco recall product details

Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut

  • Pack size: 25g
  • Batch code: L2196H221
  • Best before: 13 January 2023

The retailer has also issued point-of-sale notices, they explain to customers why the product is being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the product.

The notice reads: “We have been made aware that one batch code of Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g may contain milk which means that milk will not be declared on the packaging. The product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy to or intolerance to milk.

“Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy to milk, return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

Tesco customers affected are told to contact customer services.