Tesco is recalling one of its products due to the undeclared presence of milk, one of the major allergens.

The supermarket has issued a recall on the Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g as it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is unsafe for consumption for those with milk allergies.

The recall affects all packets of this product, regardless of batch code and best before date.

Customers can bring the packets back to Tesco where they will receive a full refund. No receipt is required.

Update: Tesco recalls Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut 25g because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2UOEVpSnSv pic.twitter.com/NG5v3XGaNs — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 19, 2022

The FSA said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice and informed its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Tesco Consumer Services on 0800 505 555.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.