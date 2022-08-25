The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, August 25.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including fitness equipment and bits for the garden plus more.

Crane Rowing Machine

Crane Rowing Machine (Aldi)

Keep on top of your gym routine from the comfort of your own home with this Crane Rowing Machine.

With 16 programs and 4 user profiles that can be adjusted plus a guest profile, it could be a great addition to your home gym.

Make it yours for £149.99 via the Aldi website.

Graphite Garden Storage Box 277L

Graphite Garden Storage Box 277L (Aldi)

Keep your garden items stored away when they’re not in use with this storage box.

The lid can be locked with a padlock for extra security but it’s important to note that a padlock isn’t included.

Add it to your basket for £32.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Oxidised Fire Globe

Gardenline Oxidised Fire Globe (Aldi)

When the nights get cooler, this Fire Globe could be just what you need to keep you warm when you’re outside.

Add it to your outdoor space for £94.99 via the Aldi website.

Find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bits for your kitchen plus more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Silvercrest 3 in 1 Sandwich Toaster

Silvercrest 3 in 1 Sandwich Toaster (Lidl)

Change up your lunchtimes with this Silvercrest 3 in 1 Sandwich Toaster.

It also comes with different plates so you can make toasted sandwiches and waffles plus there’s even plates for grilling.

It can be yours for £19.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Slushy Maker

Silvercrest Slushy Maker (Lidl)

Add some fun to your kitchen with this Silvercrest Slushy Maker.

Not only can you make your own slushies but there’s also the option to make cocktails.

It can be yours for £29.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.